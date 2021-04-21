New exhibition at AGMI tracks the families of Armenian Genocide survivors

Siranush Ghazanchyan

A temporary exhibition titled “Tracking the Families of Armenian Genocide Survivors” opened at the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute today.

In his opening remarks, AGMI Director Harutyun Marutyan stressed the importance of regularly revealing the stories of Armenian Genocide survivors, as well as the coverage of individual stories in addition to various studies.

The organizer of the exhibition, Seda Parsamyan, thanked the descendants of the survivors for sharing their family stories.

The exhibition is bilingual in Armenian and English. The stories of more than thirty families who survived the Armenian Genocide are presented through seventeen main titles and accompanying original exclusive materials (photographs, family relics, documents, handwritten memoirs, etc.). The exhibition includes excerpts from video recordings of Armenian Genocide survivors.

The event was attended by the descendants of survivors from the United States, Cyprus, Argentina, France and Armenia, who personally presented their family stories.

A book dedicated to the history of the Tekeyan family was presented during the opening ceremony.

At the end of the event, letters of thanks were handed to the survivors’ heirs.

The exhibition will run until September 10 of this year. Admission is free.

