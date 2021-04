Billboards in Ukraine raise awareness about Armenian Genocide

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The Union of Armenians of Ukraine in the Poltava region has installed four billboards dedicated to the 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

The billboards raise awareness about the Armenian Genocide of 1915, reminding that 1.5 million Armenians were killed in the Ottoman Empire.

