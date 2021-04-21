Armenia Must have Strong Army, no One Can Stop it on this Way – Pashinyan

Armenia has already launched wide-scale reform program in the Armed Forces in collaboration with the Russian Federation, Armenia’s PM Nikol Pashinyan said today during consultation in Syunik, Aysor.am reports.

“In the context of implementation of this program we must consider all the consequences we faced during the 44-day war,” he said, adding that Armenia must have a strong army, an army that may be a worthy ally and main guarantee of Armenia’s security and territorial integrity.

“No one may stop Armenia on this way, especially in the context of military-political, allied relations we have commitments to ensure peace in the region. I want to stress that when we are speaking about allied commitments, they are reciprocal. In the mentioned context we must fully implement our commitments. The reforms in the Armed Forces must fit in this logic,” the PM said.

Armedia Information, Analytical Agency