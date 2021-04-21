26 Turkish citizens visited Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute in 2020

In January-December 2020, the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute was open to visitors for only 92 days due to the coronavirus pandemic, with is overall visitor numbers for 2020 standing at 4,842, one of its deputy directors, Lusine Abrahamyan, told a press conference on Wednesday.

She said that out of 4,842 visitors, 3,701 were foreigners and 1,141 were local residents, adding 26 Turkish citizens visited the museum last year.

Only 11 official delegations visited the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute in 2020.

“During the four months of this year we welcomed more than 2,000 visitors, with school students, 1,286, and foreign nationals, 1,024, making up the overwhelming majority,” Abrahamyan said, adding they received 4 official delegations in this period.

Back in 2019, the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute had 95,000 visitors, she added.

Panorama.AM