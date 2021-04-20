Shurnukh residents face security concerns in addition to social issues – Ombudsman

Armenia’s Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan alone with the President has visited Shurnukh village in Syunik province of Armenia.

As the Ombudsman’s Office reported, the locals have raised security issues among the main challenges they face. Their concerns occurred as a result of illegal presence of Azerbaijani servicemen on the road leading to the community. They also face many social issues, the Ombudsman’s Office said.

“As a result of border processes after the war some people have been deprived of their apartments, agricultural lands and pasture. Due to the presence of Azerbaijanis, some people deprived of their houses have raised issues concerning the construction of new houses. The Human Rights Defender reaffirmed his commitment to develop concept of demilitarized security zone in Syunik region for ensuring the protection of human rights.”

It is noted that the Ombudsman’s Office along with the Office of the RA President will sum up the results of their visit and implement join steps.

