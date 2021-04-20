Armenian President and Ombudsman Visit St. Gregory the Illuminator Church in Syunik Province

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian together with Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan, Mayor of Goris Arush Arushanyan and several community leaders of the Syunik province visited the St. Gregory the Illuminator Church, the Syunik diocesan headquarters, on the sidelines of his working visit in the province, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

President Sarkissian was welcomed by vicar of the Syunik diocese Makar Hakobyan.

The President lit a candle in the Church in memory of all servicemen and volunteers fallen for the defense of the Homeland.

Armedia Information, Analytical Agency