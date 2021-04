City of Troy, Michigan, adopts proclamation to commemorate 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Mayor Ethan Baker of the City of Troy, Michigan and the Troy City Council have adopted a proclamation to commemorate the 106th Anniversary of the Armenian Genocide․

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu