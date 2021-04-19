Charges brought against Armenia’s Ambassador to Israel

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Armenia’s Ambassador to Israel Armen Smbatyan has been charged with aiding and abetting the abuse by another official – the former Minister of Culture and Youth Affairs of the Republic of Armenia, as well as for money laundering, the Investigative Committee informs.

According to the information obtained during the investigation, the Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to Israel, who also chairs the “Armenian Cultural Cooperation with Foreign Countries” NGO, assisted the former Minister of Culture and Youth Affairs of the Republic of Armenia in making the land plot of a building of historical and cultural value located at 3 Abovyan Street, Yerevan, the property of the non-governmental organization through abuse of power.

In a preliminary agreement with former Minister of Culture and Youth H.P., the building and the land occupied by the NGO were later sold for $ 550,000 to a company registered in the British Virgin Islands owned by the Minister’s daughter-in-law, thus legalizing a criminally obtained property, distorting the real nature and source of the property.

According to the Investigative Committee, on the basis of sufficient evidence obtained, the Ambassador was charged under Article 38-308, Part 2 of the RA Criminal Code (aiding and abetting abuse of official authority), and Article 190 of the RA Criminal Code (legalizing criminally obtained property and money laundering).

Bail in the amount of 20,000,000 AMD was chosen as a precautionary measure.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu