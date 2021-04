Lebanese President invited to attend Armenian Genocide commemoration in Yerevan

Siranush Ghazanchyan

President of Lebanon Michel Aoun has received an invitation from his Armenian counterpart Armen Sarkissian to attend the commemoration of the anniversary of the Armenian Genocide on April 24, the President’s Office reports.

The invitation was conveyed by Armenia’s Ambassador to Lebanon Vahagn Atabekyan.

President Aoun received the Ambassador at the Baabda Palace on Friday.

