Yezidi Community in Armenia Celebrates New Year

On April13, Yezidis in Armenia celebrated Serê Sal, which marks the first day of the Yezidi calendar.

Thousands of people from the community gathered in their Quba Mere Diwane temple in Aknalich, Armavir Province, to honor angel Tawusi Melek’s descent to earth.

https://www.civilnet.am/news/599698/yezidi-community-in-armenia-celebrates-new-year/?lang=en