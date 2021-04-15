Armenia submits 200 POWs’ names to ICRC ahead of EAEU summit – RBC

Ahead of the Eurasian Economic Union’s (EAEU) upcoming summit in Kazan (Russia), Armenia has submitted a list with 30 prisoners of war (POWs) to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), RBC reports, citing a person familiar with the matter.

In earlier comments to the Russian TV channel, a diplomatic source acting reportedly on behalf of Yerevan said the member states “are considering” Azerbaijan’s participation in the event expected to bring together the EAEU governing board.

“The idea [to invite Baku] was really in place. We were not resolutely opposed to that. What we say is there are unresolved problem, including that of the POWs,” the source was quoted as saying.

Both the Russian and Armenian Foreign Ministries later told RBC that the participation of countries “not having any status within the Union” is now under discussion, with the member states not having a unanimous position on the issue for now.

Tert