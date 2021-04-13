The Rock for president? Dwayne Johnson says he will run ‘if the people want it’

The professional wrestler turned star actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson said on Monday that he would run for US president if he felt he had enough support from Americans.

Johnson, 48, one of the highest-paid and most popular actors in the United States, has been flirting with a possible White House bid for several years.

“I do have that goal to unite our country and I also feel that if this is what the people want, then I will do that,” Johnson said when asked about his presidential ambitions in an interview broadcast on the Today show on Monday, The Guardian reports.

The ex-wrestler did not say which party he would represent or when he might launch any bid for the White House.

His remarks follow an online public opinion poll released last week that found some 46% of Americans would consider voting for Johnson.

