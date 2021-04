Artsakh rescuers find 2 more bodies in Tuesday’s search

Artsakh rescuers on Tuesday found 2 more bodies in their search operations for the 2020 Artsakh war casualties in the Azerbaijani-held areas.

The remains were retrieved from the Jrakan (Jabrayil) region, Artsakh’s State Service of Emergency Situations reported.

The identity of the killed will be established after a forensic medical examination.

The total number of bodies recovered from the former combat zones or handed over to Artsakh after the ceasefire is 1,541.

Panorama.AM