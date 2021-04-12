Parents of missing soldiers gather outside Armenian government

Parents and other relatives of Armenian soldiers, who went missing during the recent war in Artsakh, on Monday gathered outside the Armenian government building.

The move came after they received no satisfactory response to a number of pending questions about their children for several days of blocking the entrances to the Defense Ministry building.

“We don’t want any meetings. We want to find a person in Armenia who will deal with the issue of our children,” said one of the parents.

Panorama.AM