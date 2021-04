Armenian weightlifters win gold, silver at European C’ships

Armenian weightlifters Samvel Gasparyan and Arsen Martirosyan have won a gold and a silver medals, respectively, at the European Weightlifting Championships taking place in Moscow.

Samvel Gasparyan won the champion’s title after lifting a total of 390 kg, while Arsen Martirosyan became a European vice champion with a combined total of 380 kg, Armenpress reported on Saturday.

The athletes were competing in the 102 kg weight category.

Panorama.AM