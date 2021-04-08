Return of captives delayed – Deputy PM’s Office

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The return of captives is delayed, Deputy Prime Minister’s Office informs.

The Azerbaijani side fails to fulfill the 8th point of the trilateral statement of November 9, which is a gross violation of the post-war humanitarian process, a spokesperson for the Office told Armenpress.

“Negotiations continue with the mediation of the Russian side, and we hope that the Azerbaijani side will eventually respect the signed statement and implement the humanitarian agreement, thus contributing to the establishment of stability in the region,” the commentary reads.

