Painter Armen Atayan passed away

Armenian painter, member of the Artists’ Union of Armenia Armen Atayan passed away on Thursday. As the Union informed, the requiem service will take place on April 9.

Armen Atayan was born in 1922 in Yerevan, Armenia. In 1952, he graduated from the Yerevan Institute of Fine Arts and later lectured in the same Institute. Atayan was also a participant of the World War II. Atayan had numerous personal exhibitions in Ukraine and Armenia. His creative work was predominantly influenced by the 1950s.

Panorama.AM