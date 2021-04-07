Zhoghovurd: Pashinyan ‘seeks to gain Russia’s trust’ by meeting with Putin

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sees his upcoming summit with Vladimir Putin as an opportunity to gain Russia’s trust ahead of the planned snap elections in his country, Stanislav Pritchin, a Moscow-based political analyst, said on Tuesday, commenting on the political developments in Armenia.
“A certain segment of the Armenian society negatively reacted to the negotiations outcome, yet there is a certain wing that offers support to him – though to a lower degree, of course, than in 2018. This is a new reality for Nikol Pashinyan, where support matters, of course, in terms of enabling him to head more confidently to elections,” he was quoted as telling the paper.
