Taner Akcam’s new book on Armenian Genocide coming soon

Turkish historian and expert on genocide Taner Akcam has written a new book in Turkish on the Armenian Genocide, he said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

“My forthcoming Turkish book – “A Short History of Armenian Genocide”. I will translate the text at the back of the cover later.

“It is a great feeling, like a newborn child…” the historian wrote.

Taner Akcam is one of the first Turkish scholars to openly acknowledge and discuss the Armenian Genocide.

Panorama.AM