Russia’s Humanitarian Response Center provides delivery of 145 tons of humanitarian cargo to Karvachar

The Russian peacekeeping contingent continues to ensure the transit of goods between the territories of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) that fell under the control of Azerbaijan in November 2020.

To restore energy supply and water supply systems to social facilities and residential buildings, the eleventh Russian convoy of the Humanitarian Response Centre, consisting of 15 KamAZ military vehicles and escort vehicles, proceeded along the Stepanakert-Madagiz-Karvachar route and delivered 145 tons of cargo to the Karvachar (Kelbajar) region, including food, construction materials and equipment for the restoration of power supply systems.

In total, with the assistance of Russian peacekeepers, about 2,100 tons of cargo were transported in seven convoys, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.

Assistance was rendered to the Azerbaijani side on the basis of the terms of the trilateral agreement between Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan dated November 9 last year.

Panorama.AM