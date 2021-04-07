Armenian police completely turned into ‘pack of jackals’, says former deputy police chief

“As a police general, I did not expect such an attitude,” he told reporters after police officers used force to detain women protesters of the opposition movement VETO.

According to him, the incident shows that police have completely turned into a “pack of jackals”.

“This can no longer be called a fulfillment of duties, as the enthusiasm and cruelty that they show while detaining mothers and women is simply inexplicable. Their actions cannot be justified by the fact of carrying out an order,” the ex-police official said.

According to him, the current authorities have adopted intimidation tactics, but they have already crossed all lines.

Panorama.AM