A body of one killed in Karabakh war handed over to the Armenian side

Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) search and rescue squads found no bodies during their operations in the Azerbaijani-held Jrakan (Jabrayil) region on Wednesday, Artsakh’s State Service of Emergency Situations said. According to the source, the Azerbaijani forces handed over the body of one killed, reportedly a participant of the military actions, to the Armenian side near Varanda (Fizuli). A forensic examination is planned to establish the identity of the killed.

Since the ceasefire, 1,530 bodies of fallen troops and civilians have been recovered from the battle zones.

The search operations will continue tomorrow in Jrakan (Jabrayil) region.

Panorama.AM