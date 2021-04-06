Senior Armenian Defense Ministry official resigns

Former Defense Ministry Spokesperson Arstrsun Hovhannisyan on Tuesday announced his decision to resign as the head of the Human Resources and Education Policy Division.

He was appointed to the post in July 2020.

Speaking to Tert.am, sources from the Defense Ministry confirmed the report, saying that Hovhannisyan was relieved of duties “based on his personal notice.

The former spokesperson also served as a department head at the Vazgen Sargsyan Military Institute (between March-July, 2020). In the period of the second Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) war (September 27-November 9), Hovhannisyan conducted the daily press conferences at the Armenian United Infocenter.

Tert