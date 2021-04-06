Robert Kocharyan: An unfair peace can not be lasting and sustainable

“I have publicly warned against the risk of war on numerous occasions,” Armenia’s ex-President Robert Kocharyan has told an interview with Russian journalist Vladimir Pozner on Monday, when asked whether he had predicted the war in 2020 in Nagorno-Karabakh. Kocharyan added, he had voiced his concerns through media and warned the public and the authorities.

“In reality, all experts were voicing that the policy led in Armenia made the war inevitable. Different expert circles insisted we were not ready and we night face a controversial and severe war,” Kocharyan said.

In the words of the former president, the Armenian side used to put forward incomprehensible demands such as suggesting Artsakh representatives must participate in the Nagorno-Karabakh talks or declaring “Artsakh to be Armenia.”

Asked whether the territories in Artsakh are irrecoverably lost, Kocharyan said not everything is lost as there is a possibility to discuss the status of territories inside the former Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Oblast (NKAO) during the talks. “I think that would be a complex process, yet there are opportunities and prospects for that,” stressed Kocharyan.

Speaking of the possibility of possible retaliation when he comes to power, Kocharyan noted the Armenian army is in a condition at present that no one can speak of a revenge.

“An unduly unfair peace cannot be lasting and sustainable. I want to end this conflict, and we must find a solution which which will be fair,” said Kocharyan.

Panorama.AM