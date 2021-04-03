President Sarkissian attends Holy Resurrection Liturgy at Gayane Monastery

Siranush Ghazanchyan

On Holy Saturday President Armen Sarkissian attended the present at Holy Resurrection Liturgy at Gayane Monastery.

The ceremony was presided over by His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenian. He was joined by members of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin.

The Feast of the Resurrection begins with the Liturgy of the Dawn.

The President of the Republic congratulated His Holiness and the Congregation of the Mother See on the occasion of the Holy Resurrection.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu