Film director Anna Melikyan among the laureates of GQ Super Women award

Russian-based Armenian film director Anna Melikyan was named the winner the GQ Super Women award in the nomination of Film Director. As TASS reported, among other laureates are Katerina Gordeyeva in the “Media” category, Yekaterina Shergova in the “Charity” and Yelizaveta Tuktamisheva in the “Sports” category.

The Editor-in-chief of the GQ journal Igor Garanin said at the award ceremony that for the past four years the annual event has helped to build relations among representatives of different spheres.

Panorama.AM