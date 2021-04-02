Armenia Confirms 10 Cases of British Covid-19 Strain

Armenia reported on Friday the new strain of coronavirus that had originated in the United Kingdom, the Ministry of Health reported. As the source said, the genetic analysis of the samples were performed at the laboratory of Institute of Molecular Biology (IMB) of the National Academy of Sciences. The samples were provided by the National Center of Disease Control and Prevention on March 18.

In contrast to the analysis, performed in January, in 10 samples out 12 a mutation characteristic of the new “British” strain was confirmed (B.1.1.7, VOC-202012/01.)

Considering the possibility of contracting new coronavirus variants, the ministry once again urges the population to strictly follow the anti-epidemic rules, wear masks, keep physical distance, wash and sanitize hands as well as get a Covid-19 vaccine.

To remind, the coronavirus variant B.1.1.7, which was first identified in the United Kingdom, was associated with an estimated 64% higher risk of dying from Covid-19, according to a recent research.

Armedia Information, Analytical Agency