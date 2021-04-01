SFV Students Win First Prize in C-SPAN’s 17th Annual Documentary Competition

Sofia Gevorgian and Anahit Malumyan, students at AGBU Manoogian-Demirdjian School in Canoga Park, are first-prize winners in C-SPAN’s 20201 national video documentary competition, StudentCam.

Middle and high school students were invited to create short documentaries that addressed the public affairs network’s theme of “Explore the Issue You Most Want the President and New Congress to Address in 2021.”

Gevorgian and Malumyan sent in their documentary titled “Dear Congress and Mr. President, Recognize Artsakh.” The budding filmmakers were awarded $3,000 for their work. The video will be shown on C-SPAN on April 18, throughout the day.

The 17th annual StudentCam competition attracted more than 2,300 students to participate with more than 1,200 entries submitted from 43 states and Washington, D.C.

The competition is sponsored by the C-SPAN Education Foundation. The documentaries were judged on how well the students followed this year’s theme, the artistic expression, how well they explored all sides of their topic and how they used aspects of C-SPAN programming.

Asbarez