Recipe Corner: Vegan Tahini Cake

This recipe is courtesy of The Art of Armenian and Middle Eastern Cooking at: https://www.facebook.com/armenianandmiddleeasterncooking/photos/a.10150104350190794/10158078829710794/?type=3&theater

It was originally posted by Athens-based food blogger, recipe developer and food photographer Evi Skoura on April 15, 2020 at: https://thehealthycook.gr/

“Here I am finally, after a long time, with a fasting vegan tahini cake with walnuts, raisins and chocolate. I haven’t had the time to share a blog post since last November,” says Evi. “I don’t really know how the time passed. It’s not that I didn’t make new recipes, though. Those of you who follow me on social networks see the recipes and articles I am preparing for AB Vassilopoulos, on the site #allazoumesinithies (site in Greek).”

“Having worked at an airline for about two decades, I have tried food from almost all corners of the globe. I like to “mix up” recipes from various cuisines, but my favorite are the Mediterranean, and especially Greek cuisine. I like spices, ginger, lime, coconut, nuts, yogurt, legumes and other materials that you will discover by reading my posts.”

“This cake is a kind of quarantine cake. And that’s because these days when you are out of e.g., whole meal flour, you can use whatever you have on hand, since we limit our visits to the grocery store as much as possible due to Covid-19. That’s what I do. So today’s cake did not come out very healthy, but the next time I make it I will use whole meal flour and honey. And it’s ideal for those fasting during the Holy Week.”

“It is very convenient because you use the same measuring device for all materials. And so it should be, the same cup for everything. Depending on how big your cup is, the bigger the cake will be. Also, you can add any kind of raisins or not use icing at all. It is generally easy to customize this recipe depending on the materials you have on hand,” adds Evi.

Ingredients:

3/4 cup tahini

1 cup sugar

2 cups orange juice, lukewarm

1/2 cup golden raisins

1/2 cup Corinthian black raisins

1 cup coarsely ground walnuts

1 cup chopped (or grated) chocolate or truffle or chocolate chips

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 cups durum-wheat flour

Zest of 1 orange

3 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 cup dark chocolate

1 teaspoon coconut oil

Preparation:

Mix the two flours with the baking powder and baking soda in a bowl. Put the raisins in a bowl and sprinkle with a little flour to cover the all. Do the same with the walnuts.

In a mixer bowl, beat the tahini and sugar, slowly adding the orange juice and the zest. Stop the mixer and gradually add the flour mixture and mix well. Add the walnuts, raisins, and chopped chocolate or truffle.

Pour the mixture into an oiled and floured cake pan, and bake in a preheated oven at 350 F for about 45 minutes.

Let cake cool completely on a rack, and after 10-15 minutes, remove the pan carefully.

Melt the chocolate in a bain-marie (double-boiler) together with the coconut oil. Pour over the cake and let icing cool before serving.

The recipe is adapted from the book Monastic Sweets, Democratic Press SA. For The Art of Armenian and Middle Eastern Cooking YouTube videos, go to: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCI6XpU1sovD2IB2o-WbQulw/videoshttps://www.instagram.com/artarmenicook/

