Kim Kardashian flashes her toned stomach and ample cleavage in SKIMS as she ‘pulls up’ to photoshoot in Cozy collection

Kim Kardashian has continued to pump out new products for her SKIMS collection despite the coronavirus pandemic proving to be a detriment to most businesses.

And the KUWTK star, 40, took to Instagram on Wednesday to model a cozy, yet flattering grey number from the brand’s Cozy collection, which was recently restocked.

Posing in a luxe bathroom, Kardashian put her flat tummy and ample bust on display in a triangle bra and a cropped fluffy zip-up.

She completed the ensemble by throwing on a pair of matching drawstring joggers and slipping into a pair of slide slippers, the Daily Mail reports.

Kardashian wore her lengthy raven tresses in a loose, voluminous waves that flowed down her back from a neat middle part.

Alright I am leaving set right now and I just wanted to show you guys my full cozy attire!’ captioned Kim on the post, which was uploaded to the official SKIMs Instagram account.

She noted that when she “pulls up” to the set of a photoshoot, she almost always wears “my slides, my Cozy sweats, and my SKIMS bra underneath.”

