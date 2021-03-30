Armenian authorities’ adherence to Turkish agenda ‘fraught with hazards’ – Turkologist

We are de facto in a kind of situation that sees the Armenian authorities take sides with the Turkish agenda instead of pursuing their national interests, a Yerevan-based expert in Turkish studies said today, warning of potentially realistic hazards.

“The de facto authorities of the Republic of Armenia have initiated – are de facto pursuing – actions to normalize the relations with Turkey. But that normalization does not stem from the position of Armenia; it is rather a pan-Turkish program which Turkey has been permanently aspiring for since the first days of Armenia’s independence,” Varuzhan Geghamyan told Tert.am.

He warned, in particular, of programmed actions aiming to satisfy the “Turkish preconditions” (refusing to pursue the Genocide recognition campaign and giving up the territorial claims for Artsakh, as well as opening the highway corridors through Armenia’s southern region of Syunik).

“The authorites are, by definition, pursuing the kind of policies which are in line with the Turkish preconditions. It is fraught with many hazards,” he said, adding that the kind of actions “question the existence of the Armenian statehood” in the region, potentially severing the ties with the Diaspora.

Geghamyan also pointed out to a complete absence of an economic security concept. “We will be facing a problem in terms of maintaining our national security. The economy too, appears under fire, as mitigating circumstances are really hard to envision under conditions of the economic aggression by Turkey,” he added.

Noting that the rapprochment issue was permanently on the Armenian authorities’ agenda, the expert admitted, nonetheless, despite the repeated calls for communication, Armenia never adhered to Turkey’s preconditions.

In his words, the unblocking of communications in Syunik “may repeat the Syrian or Iraqi scenario”, i.e. – when Turkey invaded northern Syria 10 years ago, seizing the internationally recognized territory under the pretext of “ensuring security”.

“There are many hazards in the long run, yet such a course of events they may make them realistic in the short run as well. National forces must be in power in Armenia. The current authorities and political team must quit, as they are not able to serve the interests of Armenia and the Armenian people. The only solution, henceforth, is the [current government’s] resignation and the formation of a national government,” Geghamyan said, adding that the authorities are “prepared for any step” imposed by Turkey and Azerbaijan.

Tert