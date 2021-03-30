Armenia ‘pursues Turkish scenario’ as Genocide Remembrance Day draws near – analyst

Political analyst Suren Sargsyan has shared his concerns over the future of the Armenia-Turkey relations, describing the issue as a major challenge dominating the current authorities’ agenda.

In a public post on Facebook, he also addressed the recent political discourse upon the subject.

“The issue is among the global challenges of independent Armenia, a challenge which all the former Armenian leaders have practically confronted.

“We need a clear understanding that the Armenia-Turkey relations have two fundamental principles of development:

“1. Normalization

Reconciliation

“These are two essentially different principles. To put it in a nutshell, the former is advantageous to us and the latter – to the Turkish side.

“The concept of (unconditional) normalization of relations was backed, by and large, by the former three presidents of Armenia, who did work in that direction.

“The concept of reconciliation means forgetting the past and starting a totally ‘new chapter’. This is a Turkish agenda which implies that we need to forget the Genocide, exclude the international recognition of the Genocide from our agenda and start a ‘friendship’. At the same time, it means driving a wedge between Armenia and the Diaspora. ”

“It is isn’t clear now why the Security Council Secretary makes calls for a rapprochement, with the prime minister announcing that we should not have enemies. This is the entire logic.

“That is to say, the Armenian authorities and Turkey pursue the Turkish scenario – in the run-up to April 24 [the Genocide Remembrance Day] – when the main international actor, i.e. – the United States, is, to an unprecedented degree, close to the fact of recognition.

“Unpopular authorities! If you really want an Armenian-Turkish [reconciliation] process, you could have started it three years ago. If you want it now, do start it after April 25 – if your agenda is not of a Turkish origin,” Sargsyan said.

Tert