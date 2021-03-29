French Parliamentary delegation to visit Armenia and Republic of Artsakh

Siranush Ghazanchyan

A French parliamentary delegation will visit Armenia and the Republic of Artsakh, head of the France-Artsakh Friendship Circle Guy Teissier said in a letter to the Speaker of Artsakh’s national Assembly Artur Tovmasyan.

He also thanked Mr. Tovmasyan for his congratulation on the International Day of La Francophpnie.

“In my capacity as President of the France-Artsakh Friendship Circle, I will soon lead a delegation of French parliamentarians to Armenia and Artsakh. I hope we will have the opportunity to meet you during this time, I’m looking forward to talking to you,” Guy Teissier said.

