FIFA World Cup qualification: Armenia, Germany lead Group J

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Armenia and Germany lead Group J of FIFA World Cup Qualification round with six points.

Armenia scored two consecutive victories against Lichtenstein and Iceland last week, and is expected to host Romania on Wednesday.

“Armenia the shock joint-leaders after second straight win,” FIFA world Cup tweeted.

🇦🇲 2-0 🇮🇸

🇷🇴 0-1 🇩🇪

🇲🇰 5-0 🇱🇮 😲 Armenia the shock joint-leaders after second straight win ✔️✔️ pic.twitter.com/7TO3K9lIUc — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) March 28, 2021

