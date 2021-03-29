Azerbaijan sends 27 wounded soldiers to Turkey for treatment

In a statement, the Yashat Foundation, established to support wounded soldiers and the families of those killed in action, said that the treatment and rehabilitation process of 27 soldiers will continue in Turkey after taking into account the opinions of Azerbaijani doctors.

The Yashat Foundation will continue to send soldiers suffering from serious injuries abroad for treatment if need be, the statement added.

It had previously sent 24 soldiers to Turkey for treatment.

Azerbaijan and Armenia fought for six weeks over Nagorno-Karabakh last year after new clashes erupted on Sept. 27. The Armenian army launched attacks on civilians and Azerbaijani forces and violated several humanitarian cease-fire agreements.

During the conflict, Azerbaijan liberated several cities and nearly 300 settlements and villages from the Armenian occupation in Nagorno-Karabakh.

The two countries signed a Russian-brokered agreement on Nov. 10 to end fighting and work towards a comprehensive resolution.

Sabah Gazetesi