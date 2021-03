Ara Aivazian: There Are No Azerbaijani Prisoners Of War In Armenia

There are no Azerbaijani prisoners of war in Armenia, FM Ara Aivazian said during the parliament meeting on Monday, NEWS.am reports.

The minister noted that Yerevan had fulfilled all its humanitarian obligations.

The FM also added that as a result of international pressure, Azerbaijan realized that the return of prisoners would be an important step towards creating an atmosphere of trust.

Armedia Information, Analytical Agency