Armenian Chair to be established at Charles University in Prague

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Armenian Chair will be established within the Department of East European Studies of the Faculty of Arts of the Charles University in Prague, the Armenian Embassy in the Czech Republic informs.

A respective agreement was signed by Armenia’s Ambassador Ashot Hovakimian and the Dean of the Faculty of Arts Dr. Michal Pullmann.

The establishment of the Armenian Chair aims at promoting the teaching of the Armenian language, history, literature, philosophy and culture at Charles University.

It follows the spirit of the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Armenia and the Government of the Czech Republic on Cooperation in the Fields of Culture, Education, Science, Youth and Sports, signed on December 10, 2010, as well as the decades-long tradition of the functioning of the Armenian Studies program at Charles University.

https://en.armradio.am/2021/03/27/armenian-chair-to-be-established-at-charles-university-in-prague/