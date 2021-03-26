Armenian diplomats brief European counterparts on Azerbaijani aggression against Artsakh

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The 11th Meeting of the Armenia-EU Human Rights Dialogue co-chaired by Avet Adonts, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs was held via VTC.

Among the participants were representatives of the number of Government agencies and the Human Rights Defender of Armenia.

The Armenian side informed the EU counterparts about grave consequences of the Azerbaijani large-scale military aggression against Artsakh, unleashed with the direct support of Turkey.

It was underlined that Azerbaijan, in violation of the international humanitarian law, continues keeping Armenian civilians and prisoners of war as hostages and blocking the delivery of humanitarian assistance to the people of Artsakh through the Lachin corridor.

The Armenian side brought to the attention of the EU colleagues the fact of non-compliance of Azerbaijan with the interim measures of the European Court of Human Rights.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu