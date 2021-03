Iraq’s Defense Minister pays tribute to the memory of Armenian Genocide victims – Public Radio of Armenia

On an official visit to Armenia, the delegation led by the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Iraq Juma Anad Saadoun Khattab visited the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial to pay tribute to the memory of the martyrs of the Armenian Genocide.

Iraq’s Defense Minister laid a wreath at the memorial to Armenian Genocide victims and toured the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute.

