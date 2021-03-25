Armenia’s FM, Artsakh Republic President discuss humanitarian consequences of Turkish-Azerbaijani aggression

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ara Aivazian met with the President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan.

The interlocutors attached importance to regular contacts and consultations between the governing bodies of Armenia and Artsakh for the joint solution of the problems facing the Armenians in the region.

The meeting focused on the steps taken to overcome the humanitarian and socio-economic consequences of the Turkish-Azerbaijani aggression against Artsakh, including the needs of the displaced. In this context, both sides attached importance to the unhindered involvement of specialized international organizations on the ground.

In the context of the urgent humanitarian issues, President Harutyunyan and Foreign Minister Aivazian exchanged views on the steps taken to repatriate Armenian prisoners of war and civilian hostages, assessing as unacceptable the unnecessary politicization of this humanitarian issue by Azerbaijan.

The sides stressed the need for a final political solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group. In this regard, the cornerstone role of the recognition of the right of the people of Artsakh to live and self-determination in their historical homeland was emphasized.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu