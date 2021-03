Search operations for casualties of the 2020 war to continue in Hadrut direction

The search operations to find casualties of the 2020 war and those missing in action will continue in Azerbaijani-held Hadrut region on Tuesday,Artsakh’s State Service of Emergency Situations reported. To remind, Monday’s planned operations was postponed due to bad weather, particularly low visibility.

Since the start of the ceasefire, a total of 1,518 bodies of fallen troops and civilians have been recovered from the former combat zones.

Panorama.AM