Armenia, Lebanon interested in expanding the bilateral agenda

Minister of Foreign Affairs Ara Aivazian had a telephone conversation with the Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants of the Republic of Lebanon Charbel Wehbe.

The sides hailed the level of mutual trust, the Armenian-Lebanese relations based on close friendship, and stressed the readiness of the two countries to take steps to further expand and enrich the bilateral agenda.

In this context, the Foreign Ministers stressed the important role of the Lebanese-Armenian community in all spheres of Lebanese public life and the significant contribution to the strengthening of friendship between the two countries.

Mutual support and closer cooperation within the framework of international structures was emphasized.

Foreign Ministers Aivazian and Wehbe spoke in detail about regional security and stability. Minister Aivazian drew his counterpart’s attention to the consequences of the large-scale war waged by Azerbaijan against Artsakh with the direct participation of Turkey, expressing special concern over Turkey’s transfer of mercenaries and armed terrorists from Syria and Libya, to the zone of military operations.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu