Siranush Ghazanchyan

PM Pashinyan extends congratulations to Armenia’s Kurdish community on the occasion of Newroz

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan congratulated the Kurdish community of Armenia on the Kurdish New Year – Newroz. The message reads:

“I warmly congratulate Armenia’s Kurdish community on the most popular and deep-rooted national holiday – Newroz.

This beautiful holiday, which symbolizes the New Year and the spring awakening, traditionally triggers new expectations and hopes. May all hardships and trials remain in the past! May all your good deeds and dreams come true in the New Year! May it be a year of peace, consolidation and ever new achievements!

I wish our Kurdish sisters and brothers all over Armenia good health, well-being, much happiness and strong determination.

We must work together to build a prosperous country for all of us, for our future generations.

Happy Newroz!”

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu