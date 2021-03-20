COVID-19 update: Armenia’s tally reaches 183,127, with 1,071 new cases

The number of the confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia increased by 1,071 as of Saturday morning, bringing the country total to 183,127.

The National Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 12 more deaths, raising the overall number of the officially registered fatalities to 3,332. Four more patients died from other, pre-existing causes unrelated to the virus; a total of 4,187 cases of the kind have been reported to date.

The recoveries increased by 458 to reach 167,977 in the past 24 hours; some 10,963 active cases are still under treatment. As many as 5,959 tests were conducted in the past day, with the overall number of tests standing at 799,637.

Tert