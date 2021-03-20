Armenian President congratulates Iranian leaders on Nowruz – Public Radio of Armenia

President Armen Sarkissian sent a congratulatory message to the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Hassan Rouhani on the occasion of Nowruz.

The message reads: “The neighborly relations of our peoples have always been a solid basis for the continuous development of cooperation between Armenia and Iran.

The difficult situation in the region forces us to work to expand the agenda of bilateral political and economic relations.

I am convinced that, realizing the existing challenges, we will make greater efforts to implement the current programs as soon as possible and to reach new agreements.”

President Sarkissian wished Hassan Rouhani good health, all the best, and peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Iran.

President Armen Sarkissian sent another congratulatory message to the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Seyed Ali Khamenei.

The message reads: “I warmly congratulate you, the friendly people of the Islamic Republic of Iran, on the Iranian New Year, Nowruz.

May the coming year be a year of political and economic success for the people of Iran. The new problems and challenges facing the region make it imperative to further develop and deepen Armenian-Iranian relations.

Continuation of a constructive dialogue based on respect for each other’s religion and culture is essential for cooperation between Armenia and Iran in various fields.”

