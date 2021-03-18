Rep. Sherman discusses the issue of Armenian POWs with Assistant Secretary Reeker

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Congressman Brad Sherman has spoken to Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Philip T. Reeker regarding Armenian POWs in Azerbaijan.

“Azerbaijan is in violation of the ceasefire agreement by not having released all POWs,” Rep. Sherman said in a Twitter post.

“I am glad to hear the State Dept has had multiple, substantive conversations with Baku calling for the release of all POWs. It seems to be that Baku gave POWs access to ICRC in response to US efforts. I will continue to work with the State Department to release all POWs,” the Congressman said.

