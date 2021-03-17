The Ombudsman’s office releases an ad hoc report on Azerbaijan crimes in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic

The Office of Armenian Human Rights Defender has released a new ad hoc report on the Azerbaijan’s crimes against humanity during Covid-19. As the Ombudsman’s Office reported said, the report discusses the issue of launching a wide-scale aggressive war against Artsakh during the Covid-19 pandemic, in opposition to a call for global ceasefire by the UN Secretary-General.

It also discusses the Azerbaijani state policy to make a human-made disaster during the pandemic to accelerate the rapid spread of the deadly virus, to achieve the eventual collapse of the health care system, causing increased deaths, other serious injuries and great sufferings to the population.

According to the document, from March 1 to September 26 (seven-month period), 49,400 cases of the COVID-19 were reported, whereas during the war, from September 27 to November 9(one-and-a-half-month period), this number reached to 59,287, and, at the post-war period, from November 10 to 30 (a half-month period), the number was 27,280.

As for death rates, 951 deaths were reported during the seven-month pre-war period, while during the war this number reached to 658, and during the post-war half-a-month period the number was 584, said the document.

During and after the war there were overall 52 displaced persons from Artsakh to Armenia, who died as a result of Covid-19, the source said.

The full report is available on the official website of the Human Rights defender.

Panorama.AM