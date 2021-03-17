Stephan Danielyan: The Armenian ‘revolution’ of 2018 should be considered as the continuation of the Arab Spring

Political scientist Stephan Danielyan believes the ‘revolution’ of 2018 in Armenia should be named ‘Armenian Spring’ and be considered as the continuation of the Arab Spring. “In both cases, the same technologies were employed with the same slogans, the fight against corruption, overthrowing unpopular regimes, rejection of the present without plans for future and trends to change geopolitical vectors,” Danielyan wrote on his Facebook page.

In his words, Armenians live in the same region with Arabs and have much common in terms of temperament and make up as well as political shortsightedness. “The key difference is in Islam and the absence of terrorism in inter-political life,” added Danielyan.

“Syria paid dearly for the the Arab Spring, Egypt could as well yet the situation was improved in time, it has been costly for us and continues to cost,” wrote Danielyan.

Panorama.AM