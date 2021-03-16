Armenia’s posting service to issue e-money – Public Radio of Armenia

Siranush Ghazanchyan

By the decision of the Board of the Central Bank of the Republic of Armenia, the country’s posting service “Haypost” CJSC has received a permit to issue and service electronic money. It is now planned to implement non-cash payment of pensions at all post offices via e-wallet.

To use the service, the pensioner simply needs to go to the post office of “Haypost” serving his/her address with an identity document (passport/ID card).

“We are glad that Haypost comes up with another innovation. When creating this program, it was a strong principle for us that the pensioner should continue to be served in a more convenient way, now there is no need for the pensioner to take additional actions,” said Hayk Karapetyan, Director General of “Haypost” CJSC.

The pensioners will make cash withdrawal transactions from their “Haypost” wallet account without commission.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu