President, Prime Minister expected to meet today

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will meet with President Armen Sarkissian today within the framework of discussions initiated by the President, Prime Minister’s Spokesperson Mane Gevorgyan said in a Facebook post.

On Wednesday President Armen Sarkissian invited the Prime Minister, the leaders of the parliamentary factions, the leaders of the Homeland Salvation Movement for a meeting at the presidential residence on March 13.

The President’s Office said late on Friday that taking into account that My Step and Bright Armenia parliamentary factions had accepted the President’s invitation for a meeting, the Prosperous Armenia faction and the Homeland Salvation Movement had proposed their agenda for the meeting and presented conditions, at this moment the format of the meeting around one table was infeasible.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu